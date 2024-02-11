SB Nation Reacts: Can Baker Mayfield lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

NFL fans from all over the world are on Cloud 9 as Super Bowl LVIII kicks of Sunday. The 49ers and Chiefs are sure to provide great entertainment and not disappoint. But surely Bucs fans wish their team was in it.

We don’t know for certain when and if the Buccaneers will return to the league’s championship game. And we don’t know who will lead them there. So with that said, and Tampa Bay expected to re-sign quarterback Baker Mayfield, we asked Bucs fans if they felt he can lead them to a Super Bowl.

This week’s SB Nation Reacts poll results reveled that 82-percent of Bucs fans feel Mayfield would be the right guy for the job.

Fans have bought into what Mayfield could potentially do for the Buccaneers if he continues his career in pewter. He definitely proved himself worthy of another shot. Whether he takes them to the Super Bowl or not is another story.

