Buccaneers lose offensive assistants to Carolina

When former offensive coordinator Dave Canales went on to become the Carolina Panthers head coach, we knew there would be a name or two that would join him in Charlotte. As team’s coaches and scouts gather in Mobile, AL this week for the Senior Bowl, Canales is doing more than scouting college prospects.

The Panthers announced Tuesday the additions of former Bucs assistant head coach and run game coordinator Harold Goodwin as well as offensive line coach Joe Gilbert.

Both Goodwin and Gilbert had a hand in turning the Buccaneers offensive line and rushing game performance around, working together with Canales’ vision of a zone blocking scheme. There were struggles early on but things eventually turned around as Rachaad White nearly broke the 1,000-yard rushing mark.

The Buccaneers are also losing wide receivers coach Brad Idzik. After spending four years in Seattle with Canales, Idzik joined him when signing in Tampa Bay. He’ll be Carolina’s offensive coordinator.

The Bucs are still deep into their search for an offensive coordinator following Canales’ departure. The team most recently interviewed former Eagles OC Brian Johnson, Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson (although staying in Houston), former Browns OC Alex Van Pelt, and Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El. There are other names the Bucs will like to interview as well. Lions pas game coordinator Tanner Engstrand and Rams pass game specialist Jake Peetz are still in play along with to potential of promoting current quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis to the position.