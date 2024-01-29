Bruce Arians: Buccaneers aren’t losing any of their top free agents

The Buccaneers will have a busy offseason with tough decisions to make. It was inevitable, considering how they structured contracts several years back with the Tom Brady-era began. But extensions, one-year deals, and restructuring of contracts have also taken place and Tampa Bay now finds itself in the position of having to wiggle through the salary cap once again.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Mike Evans, safety Antoine Winfield, Jr., and linebacker Lavonne David are all up for new deals. Can the Bucs retain all of them?

Speaking to Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan, former Buccaneers head coach and current Senior Advisor Bruce Arians says that the team will bring them all back.

“I don’t think we’re losing any of ’em,” Arians said. “Mike wants to stay here and they’re gonna pay him. I think Mayfield loves it here and is totally appreciative of the opportunity he found in Tampa. He loves the guys and the guys love him.”

We'll see what happens on that front. While it’s a tall order for general manager Jason Licht and his staff to squeeze them all in, as they say, it takes two to tango.

For now, at least these are some reassuring words from Arians.