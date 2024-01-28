Picks and predictions for NFL Conference Championship Sunday

The NFL is in its Conference Championship week for the league’s final four teams to face off and decide who will play for the Lombardi Trophy on February 11.

The AFC Championship game will have the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Kansas City Chiefs, while the NFC Championship game features the Detroit Lions visiting San Francisco to face the 49ers.

Below are predictions for this weekend’s big games followed by picks.

AFC Championship

DraftKings Sportsbook: Ravens -4

It almost feels like this is the year Baltimore and the Ravens to advance to the Super Bowl behind quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 27-year-old MVP candidate put up incredible numbers throughout the 2023 season. He helped propel the Ravens to the No. 1 seed in the AFC and are 60 minutes away from Las Vegas. But they have to get through the Kansas City Chiefs first — and they will. The Ravens defense will stop Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs as they roll into Baltimore. Kansas City will struggle to not only get consistent offensive production, but will also look lifeless defensively against Jackson. Oh, and there won’t be any missed field goals to help the Chiefs out in this one.

Ravens 24, Chiefs 16

NFC Championship

DraftKings Sportsbook: 49ers -7.5

It’s hard to root against the Detroit Lions with the season they have had. Buccaneers fans saw first hand last week how good Detroit really is and while many were surprised Tampa Bay could not win, it also shouldn’t come as a surprise that Dan Campbell has had his Lions team playing at a championship level all of 2023. However, they face a very though challenge this week in the San Francisco 49ers as not only will they have to outsmart the 49ers defense, receiver Deebo Samuel has been cleared to play for San Francisco so they have to account for him, tight end George Kittle, and running back Christian McCaffrey. But it won’t be a blowout by any means. This could come down to the final minute of play, with the 49ers edging out the Lions.

49ers 23, Lions 20

Conference Championship Picks