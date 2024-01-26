Buccaneers not wasting any time interviewing candidates for their offensive coordinator vacancy

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not wasting any time trying to fill the offensive coordinator vacancy created when Dave Canales was hired by the Carolina Panthers to be their next head coach.

Several outlets have tied the Bucs to potential candidates as the team has begun the process of requesting permission to interview them. Those names are:

Zac Robinson - Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator

Brian Johnson - former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator

Kellen Moore - former Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator

Ken Dorsey - former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator

The biggest of the four names Tampa Bay has been tied to is Robinson. Robinson worked with Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield when the veteran was signed by L.A. to play for an injured Matt Stafford in 2022.

Current Bucs quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis is also a potential name to keep an eye on. Lewis has been with the Buccaneers since 2020, and has drawn interest from the Las Vegas Raiders as they look for an offensive coordinator of their own as well. The Buffalo Bills have also expressed interest in interviewing Lewis also.