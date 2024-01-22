Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 31-23 loss to the Lions

- The Buccaneers fell to the Lions, 31-23, to end their season, the fourth consecutive season in which they made the playoffs – tied for the longest such streak (1999-2002) in franchise history.

- Tampa Bay generated 408 net yards of offense, the third-highest single-game mark in club postseason history, with the team’s 319 net passing yards also ranking as the third-highest single-game mark in franchise playoff history.

MOST YARDS OF OFFENSE – SINGLE-GAME POSTSEASON CLUB HISTORY

Rank Game Yards

1. 2020 Wild Card (1/9/21 at WAS) 507

2. 2023 Wild Card (1/15/24 vs. PHI) 426

3. 2023 Divisional Round (1/21/24 at DET) 408

- Tampa Bay generated 6.8 yards per play, the second-highest single-game mark in club postseason history. The Buccaneers averaged 5.9 yards per carry, good for the best mark in a playoff game in team history, while averaging 7.8 net yards per pass attempt, which ranked fifth.

- QB Baker Mayfield completed 26-of-41 passes (61.4%) for 349 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions to earn a passer rating of 94.5. His 349 passing yards represent the third-highest single-game total in Tampa Bay postseason history, with his three touchdowns ranking tied for the most by a Tampa Bay quarterback in club postseason history.

POSTSEASON SINGLE-GAME PASSING YARDS LEADERS – FRANCHISE HISTORY

Rank Player Passing Yards

1. Tom Brady (1/19/21 at WAS) 381

2. Tom Brady (1/16/23 vs. DAL) 351

3. Baker Mayfield (1/21/24 at DET) 349

4. Baker Mayfield (1/15/24 vs. PHI) 337

5. Tom Brady (1/23/22 vs. LAR) 329

- Mayfield’s postseason passer rating of 106.3 across his two postseason games with Tampa Bay is the highest postseason passer rating by any player in franchise history. His career postseason passer rating of 100.4 ranks fifth among active players.

POSTSEASON PASSER RATING LEADERS – FRANCHISE HISTORY

(MINIMUM 2 GAMES)

Rank Player Passer Rtg.

1. Baker Mayfield 106.5

2. Tom Brady 89.8

3. Brad Johnson 66.5

POSTSEASON PASSER RATING LEADERS – ACTIVE PLAYERS

(MINIMUM 3 GAMES)

Rank Player Passer Rtg.

1. Patrick Mahomes 105.7

2. Matthew Stafford 101.7

3. Josh Allen 101.6

4. Brock Purdy 101.0

5. Baker Mayfield 100.4

- Mayfield’s six postseason touchdowns with Tampa Bay rank second-most in club history. His two postseason games with three-or-more passing touchdowns are tied with Tom Brady for the most such games in franchise history.

POSTSEASON PASSING TOUCHDOWN LEADERS – FRANCHISE HISTORY

Rank Player Passing TD

1. Tom Brady 15

2. Baker Mayfield 6

3. Brad Johnson 5

- WR Mike Evans finished with a team-high eight receptions for 147 yards and one touchdown. His 147 receiving yards marked not only a new single-game postseason career high, but also established a new single-game playoff franchise record. With his performance today, Evans became the club’s all-time postseason scrimmage yard leader.

POSTSEASON SCRIMMAGE YARD LEADERS – FRANCHISE HISTORY

Rank Player Yards

1. Mike Evans 709

2. Leonard Fournette 572

3. Mike Alstott 502

4. Chris Godwin 408

5. Warrick Dunn 387

- WR Chris Godwin brought in four receptions for 40 yards. He surpassed Keyshawn Johnson (375) and Warrick Dunn (387) for the fourth-most playoff yards from scrimmage in franchise history. He has also surpassed Keyshawn Johnson (375) for the second-most playoff receiving yards in franchise playoff history.

- LB Lavonte David logged a team-high 13 tackles (two for loss), one quarterback hit and 1.0 sack. With his performance tonight, David now has 71 career postseason tackles – second-most in club postseason history. His 2.0 career postseason sacks are tied for seventh-most in club postseason history, while his six career postseason tackles for loss are tied for second-most in franchise history.

- LB K.J. Britt recorded a career-high 12 tackles, good for second-most on the team.

- DL Calijah Kancey dropped Jared Goff for a sack, increasing his career sack total to 1.5. His 1.5 career postseason sacks are tied for 11th-most in franchise history.

- CB Jamel Dean recorded five tackles and three passes defensed. His three passes defensed marked a new postseason career high and are tied for his sixth-most in a single game in his career.

