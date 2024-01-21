Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions: Divisional Round Inactives

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to make it to the NFC Championship for the second time in four years. Standing in their way is a Detroit Lions team that just won their first playoff game in 32 years and are hosting a Divisional Round game for the first time at Ford Field.

There was some concern surrounding Shaquil Barrett, who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday but was limited Friday. Good news for the Bucs is that Barrett is good to go. As is emerging rookie star YaYa Diaby.

Of course, there’s Baker Mayfield who has been dealing with ribs and an ankle injury but looked sharp Monday night against the Eagles and he is obviously good to go.

For the Lions, they are going to be without wide receiver Kalif Raymond who is dealing with a knee injury. Coming in, linebacker James Houston and tight end Sam LaPorta were questionable - LaPorta is good to go but Houston was declared out.

Here are the inactives for the Bucs and Lions ahead of their Divisional Round game;

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

LB - J.J. Russell

WR - Rakim Jarrett

OT - Silas Dzansi

RB - Patrick Laird

OT - Brandon Walton

OLB - Markees Watts

QB - John Wolford (Emergency third quarterback)

Detroit Lions:

WR - Kalif Raymond

CB - Steven Gilmore

DL - Charles Harris

LB - James Houston

DL - Brodric Martin

S - Tracy Walker

QB - Hendon Hooker (emergency third quarterback)

The Buccaneers travel to Ford Field to take on the Lions Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET. The game will be on NBC and Peacock with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be on the call.

