How to watch Buccaneers vs. Lions in NFC Divisional Playoffs on Sunday

Broadcast Info

DATE: Sunday, January 21, 2024

GAME TIME: 3:00 PM ET

NBC: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Kaylee Hartung, Melissa Stark

Westwood One: Kevin Kugler, Tony Boselli, Olivia Dekker

SiriusXM (also available on the SXM App) TB: 82 or 225 DET: 83 or 226 National: 88

Buccaneers Notes

• TAMPA BAY advanced to NFC-Div. for 3rd time in past 4 seasons.

• QB BAKER MAYFIELD became 1st QB in TB franchise history with 300+ pass yards (337) & 3 TD passes in playoff game in NFC-WC. Has 7 TD passes vs. INT for 102.7 rating in 3 career playoff starts. Had career highs in completions (364), pass yards (4,044) & TD passes (28) in 2023, his 1st-career 4,000-yard season. Was 1 of 2 QBs (Brock Purdy) with 100+ rating (100.2) on road & 1 of 3 QBs (Jordan Love & Purdy) with 15+ TD passes (18) on road in 2023 reg. season.

• RB RACHAAD WHITE has 75+ scrimmage yards in each of his 1st 2 career playoff games. Ranked 4th among RBs with careerhigh 1,539 scrimmage yards & career-high 64 receptions in 2023. • WR MIKE EVANS has TD catch in 2 of his 3 career road playoff games. Had 10 catches for 181 yards & 2 TDs in last road meeting (12/26/20). Ranked tied-1st in NFL with 13 TD catches & became 5th player all-time with 12+ rec. TDs in 5+ (5) career seasons. Had 79 receptions for 1,255 yards in 2023 & became 1st player ever with 1,000+ rec. yards in each of his 1st 10 career seasons.

• WR CHRIS GODWIN had 2nd-career playoff TD catch last week. Aims for his 5th in row vs. Det. with 5+ catches & 65+ rec. yards. Had 83 catches for 1,024 yards in 2023 & is 1 of 5 with 80+ catches & 1,000+ rec. yards in each of past 3 seasons.

• WR TREY PALMER had 56-yard rec. TD in NFC-WC, 1st TB rookie ever with playoff TD catch & longest rec. TD in TB playoff history.

• TE CADE OTTON led team with 8 catches for 89 yards in NFC-WC.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID had 2 TFL & 1st-career playoff FF last week. Had 12 tackles & sack in Week 6 meeting. Has FF in 4 of his 6 career games vs. Det. Had 134 tackles, his 10th-career 100-tackle season, & ranked 3rd in NFC with 17 TFL in 2023.

• LB YAYA DIABY (12 TFL - most among rookies) & DL CALIJAH KANCEY (10 TFL) became 2nd pair of rookies since 2000 each with 10+ TFL (2017 Steelers - Mike Hilton & T.J. Watt).

• S ANTOINE WINFIELD JR. became 1st DB since 2000 (Rodney Harrison) with 120+ tackles (122), 10+ PD (12) & 5+ sacks (6) in a season. Became 1st DB since 2000 with 6 sacks & 6 FFs in a season. Ranked tied-1st in FFs (6) & FRs (4) in 2023.

• CB CARLTON DAVIS had 2 PD in NFC-WC & has 6 PD in 8 career playoff games. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. Det. with PD.

Lions Notes

• DETROIT won 1st playoff game since 1991 NFC-Div. Tied franchise record with 12 reg. season wins & clinched 1st division title since 1993. Became 2nd team ever (2013 Broncos) with 4+ players (4) each with 10+ scrimmage TDs in same season.

• QB JARED GOFF passed for 277 yards & TD vs. 0 INTs for 121.8 rating in NFC-WC vs. LAR. Aims for his 4th playoff game in row with TD pass & 0 INTs. Passed for 353 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 107.5 rating in Week 6 meeting. Has 1,246 pass yards (415.3 per game) & 7 TD passes in 3 career games vs. TB. Ranked 2nd in pass yards (4,575) & 4th in TD passes (30) in 2023.

• RB DAVID MONTGOMERY had 1st-career playoff rush TD last week. Had 1,132 scrimmage yards (1,015 rush, 117 rec.) & careerhigh 13 rush TDs in 2023, his 5th-straight 1,000-yard season.

• RB JAHMYR GIBBS had rush TD in playoff debut last week. Ranked 1st among rookies in rush TDs (10), tied-1st in scrimmage TDs (11) & 3rd in scrimmage yards (1,261). Montgomery & Gibbs became 1st pair of teammates in NFL history each with 1,000+ scrimmage yards & 10+ rush TDs in same season.

• WR AMON-RA ST. BROWN had 7 catches for 110 yards in playoff debut & has 10 games of 100+ rec. yards in 2023 (incl. playoffs), most in NFL. Ranked tied-2nd in NFL with career-high 119 catches, 3rd with career-high 1,515 rec. yards & had career-high 10 rec. TDs in 2023.

• TE SAM LAPORTA had TD catch in playoff debut last week. Set NFL rookie TE record in receptions (86), had 4th-most rec. yards (889) by rookie TE all-time & became 3rd rookie TE ever with 10+ rec. TDs (10). Gibbs & LaPorta became 1st pair of rookie teammates each with 10+ TDs.

• DL AIDAN HUTCHINSON had 2 sacks in playoff debut last week, tied-most in Det. playoff game since 1982. Can become 4th player since 1982 with 2+ sacks in 4 straight games, incl. playoffs. Had career highs in sacks (11.5) & TFL (14), FFs (3) & PD (7) in 2023. Is 1st player since Bryce Paup (1994-95) with 20+ sacks (21) & 4+ INTs (4) in 1st 2 career seasons.

• LB ALEX ANZALONE led team with 8 tackles & had 2 TFL in NFC-WC. Had career-high 129 tackles in 2023, his 2nd-straight season with 125+ tackles.

• DB BRIAN BRANCH had 7 tackles & PD in playoff debut last week. Ranked 2nd among rookies in INTs (3) & 3rd in PD (13).

Series History

REGULAR SEASON LEADER: DET leads series, 32-28

POSTSEASON LEADER: TB leads series, 1-0

LAST REGULAR SEASON GAME: 10/15/23: DET 20 at TB 6

LAST POSTSEASON GAME: : NFC-WC 12/28/97: DET 10 at TB 20

Divisional Playoffs Staff Picks

Tampa Bay is currently a 6-point underdog via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 49.5. Here are the staff picks for this week’s game between the Bucs and Lions.