Welcome Back to the Bakery: Bucs’ fans get at least one more meal from Chef Mayfield

Hey, hey, Tampa Bay— The Bucs know how to win. Tampa Bay has really arrived and presented themselves to the NFL world over the last month of football. Starting with a four-game winning streak, which led to the team winning five out of their last six regular season games, the Buccaneers— Straight from Chef Mayfield’s bakery— have been on a roll.

Tampa translated a division crown and their regular season momentum into a playoff trouncing of last season’s Super Bowl representative from the NFC. Tampa Bay has been shot out of a cannon since the beginning of December football, the time of year when a team truly defines itself.

This week, Chef Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a new challenge. For the second time this season, they will be taking on the Detroit Lions. Last week, Tampa Bay’s postseason rematch netted much better results than the regular season battle— Can it happen again?

Tampa Bay will be on the road. Detroit is a city blistering with momentum and a bubbling sense of fate. The Bucs will be underdogs (again), a role this Buccaneers team has found a good deal of comfort in. Tampa's truly embraced the personality of their quarterback and it has showed. Chef Mayfield's disposition is plastered all over this team.

In back-against-the-wall moments, the 2023 Buccaneers have stepped up. Devastating losses to teams like the Texans, Falcons, and Saints could've derailed a lesser group. Tampa's gone from 4-7 to 10-8 (including playoffs).

Coaches and players thriving under pressure is what the playoffs are built on. Gone are the lovable loser Tampa Bay Buccaneers of old. The 2023 Tampa Bay Bucs are battle-tested and have endured. The team has faced adversity, bowed their backs and stood tall. In the NFL, the Postseason is sudden death and the Buccaneers are potentially just 60 minutes of football away from the end of their season, but the seeds of something special are being planted in Tampa Bay.

