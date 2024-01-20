NFL Prop Bets for Buccaneers at Lions: NFC Divisional Round Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Detroit this week to take on the Lions for an NFC Divisional Round Playoffs matchup. We’ve already shared some staff picks along with the latest lines, so here we’ll share some prop bets that may be intriguing for fans to dive into.

Below are some props for the Bucs Divisional Round matchup against Detroit, courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Receiving Yards

Many, as well as our own James Yarcho, are saying Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is due for a big playoff performance. After a somewhat quiet Wild Card round that featured Evans dropping two deep balls from Baker Mayfield, chances are the same thing won’t happen a second straight week. DraftKings has lines set for Tampa Bay’s veteran receiver as 100-plus yards at +220, 110-plus yards at +295, and 120-plus yards at +475.

Passing Yards

The Detroit Lions tend to give up a lot of yards before they finally tighten up on defense as offenses approach the end zones. So Baker Mayfield’s lines might be something to look into. Alternate passing yards for Tampa Bay’s veteran quarterback are as follows: 275-plus yards at +105, 300-plus yards at +205, and 325-plus yards at +400.

Rushing

Their last matchup back in Week 6 featured poor offensive line play and a non-existent run game. Since then, the offensive line play has improved and the run game has come to life with Rachaad White coming just shy of a thousand yards rushing for the season. However, the performance wasn’t as what many had hoped last week against Philly. White might be heavily relied upon in Detroit so his alternate rushing yards seem favorable despite them being the second best run defense in the league. White lines are 80-plus yards at +260, 90-plus yards at +390, and 100-plus yards at +600.