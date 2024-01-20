The Buccaneers were a healthy ball club heading into last week’s playoff matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. This week is a different story.

Final injury designations were assigned and pass rusher Shaquil Barrett (ankle) was listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s game in Detroit. Joining Barrett is running back Chase Edmonds (toe) who like Barrett was upgraded to limited participation during Friday’s practice session. Head coach Todd Bowles said he hopes that they both trend the right way heading into the game.

YaYa Diaby (shoulder) and Chris Godwin (knee) were also on the team’s injury report as non-participants earlier in the week but both were upgraded to full participants Friday and will play. The same can be said about quarterback Baker Mayfield who was still on the injury report this week due to the injuries some weeks ago to his ankle and ribs. Third string quarterback John Wolford (illness) is listed as questionable.

For the Lions, they will be without wide receiver/returner Kalif Raymond (knee). Young stud tight end Sam LaPorta (knee) was downgraded as the week went on and is listed as questionable for the game. Linebacker James Houston (ankle) is also a big question mark to play Sunday.