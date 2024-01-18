In an effort to stay as fresh as possible on a short week, the Buccaneers held another walkthrough on Thursday ahead of their NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Detroit Lions.

Designations were once again estimates, but edge YaYa Diaby (shoulder) and Chris Godwin (knee) both were upgraded to limited. Barring some massive setbacks, their availability was a never a question to begin given the gravity of the contest.

Chase Edmonds (toe) and Shaq Barrett (ankle) both remained DNPs, so their statuses demand monitoring as Friday’s practice will paint a clearer picture. Barrett’s missing presence would be particularly damaging against an elite Lions front, so hopefully he feels good enough to give it a go.

On the Lions side, they held a full practice and did see a concerning setback, as star rookie tight end Sam LaPorta (knee) went from full to limited participation. He was fairly limited in the team’s Wild Card win over the Los Angeles Rams, though he still scored a short-yardage TD. Matching up against Lavonte David, LaPort was largely contained in the two teams’ Week 6 tilt — LaPorta recorded just 4 catches for 36 yards.

Receiver/returner Kalif Raymond (knee) still could not participate, casting doubt on his availability, but the team did see upgrades to linebacker Alex Anzalone and center Frank Ragnow.

The full report is below: