Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions: Initial Divisional Round Injury Report

Last week, heading into the Wild Card round against the Eagles the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were as healthy as you could be in the 19th week of the season. This time around before facing the Detroit Lions.

While only conducting a walkthrough, the Bucs had a lot of key players listed as Did Not Participate. Chris Godwin (knee), Shaquil Barrett (ankle), YaYa Diaby (shoulder), and Chase Edmonds (toe) all fell under that category, though there’s no reason to be overly concerned quite yet.

Diaby left the game Monday night during the first quarter then returned later on. Godwin, who has been dealing with a knee injury much of the season will likely be good to go. Edmonds took on a heavier workload than usual throughout the game as Rachaad White came off the field limping a few times. Keep an eye on their progress, but it seems likely that all four of those guys will play this weekend.

Baker Mayfield was a full participant while dealing with his ribs and ankle injuries. Mayfield had his good ankle stepped on by Tristan Wirfs during the game but didn’t miss a snap. His bad ankle also looked good as he was able to plant and throw relatively easily against the Eagles.

For the Lions, they have a long list but only two players - wide receiver Kalif Raymond (knee) and offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe) - did not participate. Sam LaPorta, who suffered what appeared to be a gruesome knee injury in week 18, was a full participant. Defensive backs Kerby Joseph (knee) and Brian Branch (knee) were also full participants on Wednesday.

You can view the entire injury report below;

The Buccaneers travel to Ford Field to take on the Lions Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET. The game will be on NBC and Peacock with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be on the call.

