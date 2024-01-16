Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 32-9 Wild Card Round win over the Eagles

- Tampa Bay defeated Philadelphia, 32-9, to advance to the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs, where they will travel to Ford Field to play the Detroit Lions. With the win, Tampa Bay improves to 12-11 (.522) all time in the playoffs, including 9-6 (.600) since 2000. The Buccaneers’ .600 winning percentage in postseason contests since 2000 is tied for the third-highest mark in the NFL over that span.

- Since the start of the 2020 season, Tampa Bay has collected 47 combined wins between the regular season and the playoffs, third-most in the NFL and most among NFC teams over that span. Tampa Bay’s six postseason victories over that stretch are second-most in the NFL and most in the NFC.

- The Buccaneers held the Eagles to 9 points on the night, tied for their second-fewest points allowed in a postseason contest in franchise history, trailing only the 2003 Divisional Round victory over the San Francisco 49ers when they won 31-6. Tampa Bay’s +23 margin of victory on the night marks the clubs’ third-largest point differential in a postseason game. The Buccaneers have outscored opponents 227-163 (+64) in postseason contests since the start of the 2020 season, posting the league’s largest postseason point differential in that time.

- Tampa Bay held Philadelphia to 0-for-9 on third down conversion attempts, marking just the third time in club history (since data became available in 1991) that they have held an opponent to a third-down conversion percentage of zero, joining Week 16 of the 2011 season against Carolina and Week 15 of the 2007 season against Atlanta. Since data is available (1991), It marked the fourth time in NFL postseason history that a team has held an opponent to a third-down conversion percentage of zero, joining the L.A. Rams in the 2021 Wild Card round against the Arizona Cardinals, the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2018 Divisional round against the Indianapolis Colts, and the Houston Texans in the 2012 Wild Card round against the Cincinnati Bengals.

- Tampa Bay outgained Philadelphia 426-276 (+150), posting the largest yardage differential in a playoff game in club history. The Eagles collected a season-low 13 first downs.

- The Buccaneers held Philadelphia to a season-low 42 rushing yards. It marks the second-fewest rushing yards Tampa Bay has allowed in a playoff game in franchise history, trailing only Super Bowl XXVII when they limited the Oakland Raiders to 19 rushing yards.

- Tampa Bay forced a safety, the first postseason safety in club history.

- The Buccaneers improved to 4-2 in six career postseason contests against the Philadelphia Eagles, having eliminated them from the 2023, 2021, 2002, and 1979 playoffs.

- QB Baker Mayfield completed 22-of-36 passes (61.1%) for 337 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions to earn a 119.8 passer rating. Mayfield became the first quarterback in club history to throw for 300-or-more yards and three-or-more passing touchdowns in a postseason contest. His 119.8 passer rating is the second-highest mark in a postseason game in club history, trailing only Tom Brady’s 125.8 mark in Super Bowl LV. Mayfield’s three passing touchdowns are tied for the most in a playoff game in club history, while his 337 passing yards are the third-most in a single game in club postseason history.

POSTSEASON PASSER RATING LEADERS – SINGLE-GAME

Rank Player Rate.

1. Tom Brady (Super Bowl LV) 125.8

2. Baker Mayfield (2023 Wild Card) 119.8

3. Tom Brady (2021 Wild Card) 115.2

4. Tom Brady (2020 Wild Card) 104.3

5. Tom Brady (2020 Divisional) 92.9

POSTSEASON PASSING YARD LEADERS – SINGLE-GAME

Rank Player Pass Yards

1. Tom Brady (2020 Wild Card) 381

2. Tom Brady (2022 Wild Card) 351

3. Baker Mayfield (2023 Wild Card) 337

4. Tom Brady (2021 Divisional) 280

5. Tom Brady (2021 Wild Card) 271

- TE Cade Otton brought in a team-high eight receptions for 89 yards, establishing career highs in targets (11), receptions, and receiving yards. Otton’s eight catches are the most by a tight end in a playoff game in club history. His 89 receiving yards mark the second-highest single-game output by a tight end in franchise postseason history.

- WR David Moore logged two receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown, including a 44-yard catch-and-run score for his first career postseason touchdown. It was the third-longest postseason touchdown catch in franchise history.

- WR Trey Palmer recorded one catch for 56 yards and a touchdown, establishing a new record for the longest postseason touchdown catch in club history.

LONGEST POSTSEASON TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS – FRANCHISE HISTORY

Rank Player Yards

1. Trey Palmer (2023 Wild Card) 56

2. Mike Evans (2021 Divisional) 55

3. David Moore (2023 Wild Card) 44

4. Scotty Miller (2020 NFC Championship) 39

5t. Two Players Tied 36

- WR Chris Godwin brought in four receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown. Godwin surpassed Warrick Dunn (26) and Leonard Fournette (28) for the second-most postseason receptions in team history. With his touchdown catch, he tied Cameron Brate, Antonio Brown and Keenan McCardell (2) for the third-most touchdown receptions in franchise playoff history.

POSTSEASON RECEPTION LEADERS – FRANCHISE HISTORY

Rank Player Rec.

1. Mike Evans 37

2. Chris Godwin 30

3. Leonard Fournette 28

4. Warrick Dunn 26

5. Keyshawn Johnson 23

- WR Mike Evans finished with three receptions for 48 yards, extending his own club records for postseason catches (37) and postseason receiving yards (562).

- RB Raachad White amassed 72 rushing yards across 18 carries (4.0 avg.), tied for the sixth-most rushing yards in a playoff game in franchise history. Tampa Bay finished with 119 rushing yards on the night, the sixth-largest rushing output in a playoff game in team history.

- CB Jamel Dean finished with a team-leading and a career-high-tying 10 tackles (one for loss) and one pass defensed. Dean has recorded at least one pass defensed in six of his nine career playoff games.

- OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka was credited with 1.0 sack on the night, marking his first career postseason sack.

- DT Greg Gaines finished with two tackles (one for loss), one quarterback hit and 1.0 sack. He improved his career postseason sack total to 1.5.

- NT Vita Vea and DL Calijah Kancey split a sack, marking the first career postseason sack for Kancey and improving Vea’s career playoff sack total to 2.5.

- LB Lavonte David finished with five tackles (two for loss). His two tackles for loss mark a new postseason single-game career high for David. With his five tackles on the night, David (58) surpassed Shelton Quarles (55) and tied Devin White (active – 58) for the second-most postseason tackles in club history, trailing only Derrick Brooks (93).

- CB Carlton Davis III recorded four tackles and two passes defensed. His two passes defensed tied his single-game postseason high.

- K Chase McLaughlin went 3-for-3 on field goal tries on the night, converting on attempts from 28, 54, and 48 yards out. His 54-yard field goal marked a new club record for the longest made field goal in a playoff game. His three made field goals on the night are tied for the second-most in a playoff game in team history.

- P Jake Camarda punted three times for 124 yards (41.3 avg.), pinning Philadelphia at the 9-, 13-, and 10-yard lines. His three punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line are tied for the most such occurrences in a playoff game in franchise history.

- Senior Offensive Assistant Tom Moore coached in his 50th career playoff game.

- Todd Bowles earned his first career playoff victory as a head coach.