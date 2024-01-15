Buccaneers advance to the Divisional Round to face the Lions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night 32-9 to move on to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs and face the Detroit Lions. A team, who like the Eagles in the regular season, got the best of the Bucs back in Week 6 of the regular season.

Tampa Bay dominated the Eagles, applying consistent pressure on quarterback Jalen Hurts and loading the box to take away their run game if they even tried it. The Bucs gave up over 200 yards on the ground in Week 3 against Philly. But during their Wild Card matchup stopped the Philly ground attack, holding them to 42 yards and daring Hurts to throw more with a dislocated finger.

Where the Bucs struggled in the regular season against the Lions was not like the Bucs struggles against Philadelphia in the regular season. Tampa Bay couldn’t stop the air attack of the Lions as Detroit quarterback Jared Goff finished that game 30-for-44 for 353 yards and two touchdowns. Against the Rams during their Wild Card matchup Sunday, Goff was near-perfect throwing for 277 yards and completing 22 passes on 27 attempts.

The game between the Lions and Bucs is scheduled for 3:00 PM EST Sunday.