NFC Divisional Round Opening Odds: Buccaneers at Lions

The Buccaneers are coming off an NFC Wild Card Playoff win against the Philadelphia Eagles. Their 32-9 win on Monday night caught many off guard as there were a majority of predictions and projections of a potential close game but it was far from it. Philly couldn’t find a way to beat the Bucs blitz and their defense couldn’t stop the Baker Mayfield-led offense. With the victory, Tampa Bay now moves on to face the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Round.

Despite Tampa Bay’s convincing win over Philadelphia, it’s not convincing enough for oddsmakers as our friends over at DraftKings are giving the edge to the Lions at home.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bucs are 6-point underdogs as the visiting team.

Point spread: Bucs +6

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers +220, Lions -270

The Buccaneers have yet another shot to defeat a team that beat them earlier in the regular season.

Which Buccaneers team will we see next week?