Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles: Wild Card Inactives

The final Wild Card game of the weekend is close to kickoff where the winner between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles will earn a trip to Detroit for the divisional round.

For the Bucs, they’re looking to continue proving their doubters wrong, where many had them being in contention for the number one pick before the start of the season. Meanwhile, the Eagles are looking to find their way back on track after starting 10-1 before losing five of their last six.

Baker Mayfield comes into this game dealing with ankle and ribs injuries, but for the most part - given the point in the year - the Bucs are coming into this matchup relatively healthy.

The Eagles can’t say the same. Quarterback Jalen Hurts will play but is dealing with a dislocated middle finger on his throwing hand while other stars like DeVonta Smith, DeAndre Swift, and Reed Blankenship are all dealing with injuries - and as a result of his groin injury, Blankenship will not play tonight.

The big news is wide receiver A.J. Brown missing tonight with a knee injury. Brown also removed all Eagles related posts from his social media last week - so read into that what you will. The Eagles will also be without rookie safety Sydney Brown, who suffered a torn ACL last week against the Giants.

This is the sixth all-time meeting between the Bucs and Eagles in the postseason. The Bucs are looking to go 4-2 and win their third straight tonight.

Here are the inactives for the Bucs and Eagles ahead of their Wild Card matchup;

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

DL - Mike Greene

WR - Rakim Jarrett

OLB - Jose Ramirez

LB - J.J. Russell

OT - Brandon Walton

OLB - Markees Watts

QB - John Wolfrod

Philadelphia Eagles:

WR - A.J. Brown

S - Sydney Brown

S - Reed Blankenship

OL - Tyler Steen

RB - Rashaad Brown

DT - Moro Ojomo

QB - Tanner McKee

The Buccaneers and Eagles square off at Raymond James Stadium Monday night at 8:00 p.m. with the game broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN+. Joe Buck and Tory Aikman will be on the call.

For more on this and all things Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!