NFL Prop Bets for Week 1: Buccaneers at Vikings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Minnesota to take on the Vikings for their regular season opener. We’ve already shared some staff picks along with the latest lines, so here we’ll share some prop bets that may be intriguing for fans to dive into.

Below are the prop bets for the Bucs Week 1 matchup against the Vikings, courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Baker Mayfield Touchdowns

Veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield has gotten a good grasp of the new offense installed by new offensive coordinator Dave Canales. He moved the ball decently with a couple touchdown throws in limited action this preseason and will have both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on the field this week. DraftKings has set an over of 1.5 touchdowns for Mayfield in Week 1 at +145. That may be a good prop bet to throw some money down on for this week.

Rachaad White Rushing Yards

Second year running back Rachaad White is RB1 heading into the 2023 season. Head coach Todd Bowles has emphasized the importance of running the football this season, and we saw Tampa Bay gearing up for that throughout the preseason with lots of different looks in the run game to create lanes for backs. White looked good in preseason and looks to pick up from where he left off last season. With questions along the Minnesota defensive front, DraftKings set an alternate rushing yards prop bet at 75-plus yards at +320.

First Touchdown Scorer

Tampa Bay will have many options for scorers in their new look offense. From Evans, to White, to Godwin, there are plenty of options for the Bucs to look at this week to reach the end zone. With that said, if you feel like taking the Bruce Arians approach of no risk it no biscuit, then you can look at the prop bet for the Bucs first touchdown scorer. Evans is at a +1,000, Godwin at +1,400, and White at +1,100.