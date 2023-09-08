SB Nation Reacts: Bucs fans vote on Sunday’s outcome, extension for Mike Evans

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering the weekend of their regular season opener against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis. However, the team is also facing another challenge this weekend. And that is the challenge of trying to extend Mike Evan’s contract by September 9 — the day before the opener.

This week, we asked the fans to vote on several different topics. One being that of extending Evans and with no surprise almost the entire fanbase that voted feels the team should re-sign him to a new deal.

On to the game at hand, the team will be unveiling a new offensive scheme under the playcalling of new offensive coordinator Dave Canales. There were signs of what the new offense would look like when plays were executed properly throughout the preseason. So how will those performances translate into the regular season?

We asked fans how productive the offense will be Sunday, and many say that they will have a decent afternoon from a yardage perspective.

Sticking with the offense, we also asked fans how they see new quarterback Baker Mayfield performing against Minnesota from a turnover standpoint.

Not bad.

Finally, we asked the Buccaneers fanbase who they think will win in Minneapolis. Confidence is high amongst Tampa Bay fans.

Unlike the national poll where many pick the Vikings to beat the Bucs, Bucs Nation feels otherwise as 75-percent of the fans think the Buccaneers will win.

