Buccaneers at Vikings: Week 1 final injury report

Some good news and bad news on the injury front for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of this Sunday’s matchup in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Vikings.

Antoine Winfield, Jr. was a full participant at practice on all week and will play against the Vikings. Rookie defensive lineman was a full participant in Friday’s practice and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday. There’s a good chance he plays as head coach Todd Bowles said Friday he’ll be a game time decision. If Kancey does play he may be on a limited play count.

On the opposite side of the ball, however, the news isn’t as promising. Rookie offensive lineman Cody Mauch is listed as questionable and did not participate in practice this week. If he can’t go, the Bucs will turn to veteran Aaron Stinnie at guard per Bowles.

Outside linebacker Anthony Nelson will be a game time decision as well.

For the Vikings, only concern is outside linebacker Marcus Davenport is listed as questionable after being limited in Friday’s practice session due to an ankle injury.

You can check out the full injury report below.