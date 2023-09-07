2023 NFL Week 1 Picks and Thread for Thursday Night Football: Lions at Chiefs

The Detroit Lions are on the road this week to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in this primetime matchup.

According to Draftkings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are set as 4.5-point favorites at home with the over/under set at 53. Kickoff is set for 8:20 PM ET tonight.

Kansas City may be facing some challenges off the bat as they head into this game with their star tight end Travis Kelce listed as questionable following a knee injury he suffered during Tuesday’s practice.

For Detroit, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley was ruled out for the game as he is still recovering from an ACL injury he suffered last October.

Outside of Moseley and Kelce, both teams are relatively healthy heading into tonight’s NFL regular season opener. Below are some links relating to this Thursday night matchup.

Travis Kelce injury: Chiefs TE listed as questionable vs. Detroit Lions - Pride Of Detroit

Examining the Detroit Lions Week 1 opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, injury designations ahead of this Thursday night’s game.

Chiefs-Lions Injuries: Star TE Travis Kelce ‘questionable’ for Thursday - Arrowhead Pride

This week, Kansas City hosts Detroit for the season opener on “Thursday Night Football.”

Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs preview, prediction: On Paper - Pride Of Detroit

Our statistical breakdown, preview, and prediction of Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs—the 2023 NFL season kickoff game.

Chiefs-Lions opening night: 5 things to watch - Arrowhead Pride

Chris Jones and Travis Kelce may both sit out of the Kansas City Chiefs-Detroit Lions NFL opening night; what does that mean for the game?

