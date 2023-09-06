Former Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams has passed away

News broke Tuesday that former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Mike Williams has died following an accident at a construction site. At just 36 years old Williams was still a young man with a lot of life left to live. While it feels like ages since fans were able to see Williams suit up in the red and pewter for a Sunday showdown at Raymond James Stadium it was just 10 years ago, 2013, when Williams last donned the colors.

Drafted out of Syracuse in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Williams’ first three seasons as a professional were an example of how to hit the ground running. Accumulating 23 touchdowns and nearly 200 catches, Williams had been established as a popular name on gameday broadcasts and a popular jersey for fans in attendance.

After the conclusion of his stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Williams went on to sign with the Buffalo Bills, appearing in nine total games during the 2014 season. While his Bills career never brought the same level of excitement to Sundays that his Bucs tenure provided, he did have over 100 yards receiving, as a Bill, and found his way into the endzone— Something Bucs fans had watched him do so many times before.

Despite having been out of the league for nearly 10 years, Williams still ranks in the top 10 for receiving touchdowns and 11th in total receiving yards in franchise history (via footballdb.com)

Williams’ life brought joy to many who woke up on Sunday mornings, grabbed their number 19 Bucs jersey and got ready to watch their team do battle.

Allow this news, while soaked in sorrow, to be a positive. Let it motivate you and force you to live life to its fullest. Today we mourn a life, short-lived but not unlived.

R.I.P. Mike Williams.

For more Bucs coverage check us out here:

@Will_Walsh_NFL

@Bucs_Nation

@Will_Walsh_NFL (YouTube)