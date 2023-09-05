Report: Bucs received a contract structure ‘acceptable’ to Mike Evans

At some point during talks of extending the contract of veteran wide receiver Mike Evans, the Buccaneers received a contract structure that not only made him happy, but one that also met their considerations.

This reportedly is the case by CBS Sports’ NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

I'm told over the course of talks between both sides, the #Bucs received a contract structure that's acceptable to Mike Evans, and takes Tampa's considerations into account as well, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 5, 2023

Last week, Evans’ camp imposed a deadline on the Bucs of September 9 to get a deal done or talks will end then. We don’t know exactly where those talks are at the moment, but it is interesting to note the report from Anderson.

At some point — whether in the past or present — a contract structure was formulated that reportedly satisfies both sides. However, the wording that states it would have met the considerations of the team means that this is agent speak for, “Hey, we put something together that included what they asked but also one that makes my client really happy.”

The stalemate may prove that there is a lot of money his side is seeking. While warranted, the team isn’t in the financial position to comply and we don’t truly know what those considerations are.

Regardless of whether there was in fact a deal written up that looked good for both sides or not, conversations are ongoing. To what degree those conversations are currently in though is anyone’s guess.