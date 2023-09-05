 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Bucs received a contract structure ‘acceptable’ to Mike Evans

The report claims the contract met the team’s considerations as well.

By Gil Arcia
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

At some point during talks of extending the contract of veteran wide receiver Mike Evans, the Buccaneers received a contract structure that not only made him happy, but one that also met their considerations.

This reportedly is the case by CBS Sports’ NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

Last week, Evans’ camp imposed a deadline on the Bucs of September 9 to get a deal done or talks will end then. We don’t know exactly where those talks are at the moment, but it is interesting to note the report from Anderson.

At some point — whether in the past or present — a contract structure was formulated that reportedly satisfies both sides. However, the wording that states it would have met the considerations of the team means that this is agent speak for, “Hey, we put something together that included what they asked but also one that makes my client really happy.”

The stalemate may prove that there is a lot of money his side is seeking. While warranted, the team isn’t in the financial position to comply and we don’t truly know what those considerations are.

Regardless of whether there was in fact a deal written up that looked good for both sides or not, conversations are ongoing. To what degree those conversations are currently in though is anyone’s guess.

