NFL Prop Bets for Week 4: Buccaneers at Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are away this week in New Orleans to take on the Saints in this NFC South matchup. We’ve already shared some staff picks along with the latest lines, so here we’ll share some prop bets that may be intriguing for fans to dive into.

Below are some prop bets for the Bucs Week 4 matchup against the Saints, courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chris Godwin Receiving Yards

The Buccaneers have had star receiver Mike Evans score a touchdown in each of the first three games of the season so far. But Tampa Bay has another star receiving by the name Chris Godwin. Although he hasn’t been lighting up the stat sheet, Godwin has shown a few times through three weeks why he has been so reliable. He has inched closer to big gains and the receiver that can be considered as WR1B for the Buccaneers could break out this week. DraftKings has an over on receptions for Godwin of 5.5 at +105 and yards of 75-plus at +215 and 100-plus yards at +550.

Alvin Kamara Total Yards

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is viewed by many fantasy platforms as a sit’em option this week and I couldn’t disagree more. Tampa Bay has had its fair share of tackling problems thus far in 2023. Kamara’s shiftiness and speed out of the backfield will undoubtedly present problems for the Bucs. DraftKings has a total yards prop bet for Kamara against Tampa Bay of 100-plus yards at +190 and 125-plus yards at +475.

Sacks

Tampa Bay has done a decent job getting to the quarterback in 2023 and the Saints are the fourth-worst team in the league in sacks given up. DraftKings has Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Vita Vea with an over of 0.25 sacks at +170.