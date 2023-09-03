NFL Week 1 Opening Odds: Buccaneers at Vikings

The NFL preseason is in the books and the regular season opening week is upon us. That means odds are set for the Buccaneers matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. How are the Bucs viewed by oddsmakers to start the season with no Tom Brady? They’re viewed exactly how you think they’d be — as underdogs.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tampa Bay is a 6-point underdog in Minneapolis.

Point spread: Bucs +6

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers +205, Vikings -250

The Buccaneers will be entering this game with many questions. While one of them was certainly going to be how the offense performs behind the playcalling of new offensive coordinator Dave Canales or how the secondary stops Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings receivers, the question now becomes where will the focus be of veteran receiver Mike Evans.

This past week, Evans’ agent put out an ultimatum for the Buccaneers to have a new deal in place before the start of the regular season. Both sides appear to have come to an impasse and no deal seems to be close between either side. The countdown to Evans’ final game in pewter appears to begin with this matchup against Minnesota.

The game between the Bucs and Vikings is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET next Sunday.