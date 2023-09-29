Buccaneers at Saints: Week 4 Final Injury Report

The Buccaneers will be without one of their starting cornerbacks Sunday when they take on the Saints in New Orleans.

Jamel Dean suffered a neck/shoulder injury against the Philadelphia Eagles last week. He did not participate and any of the team practices this week, and has been officially ruled out for Sunday’s divisional matchup. Rookie defensive lineman Calijah Kancey remains out due to his calf (re)injury in Minnesota in Week 1 and was held out of practices once again this week. Rookie linebacker SirVocea Dennis is nursing a hamstring and is also ruled out for the game.

Veterans Carlton Davis, Devin White, and Vita Vea are all listed as questionable but are expected to play.

New Orleans will of course be without quarterback Derek Carr. Or maybe not? The veteran signal caller actually participated in the team’s practice Friday and threw some passes. He’s officially listed as questionable as the Saints said the will evaluate him better leading up to the game.

