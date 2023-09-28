Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints: Week 4 Thursday Injury Report

The outlook remains grim for several defensive starters ahead of the Buccaneers’ critical division tilt against the New Orleans Saints.

Jamel Dean (neck/shoulder), Vita Vea (pectoral), Calijah Kancey (calf), SirVocea Dennis (hamstring), and Derek Pitts (hamstring) remained totally sidelined. With the bye week after this game, it seems likely the Bucs may air on the cautious side and give them all the extra rest they need to be back on the field for the long-term.

Conversely, Carlton Davis was upgraded to full participation and seems likely to make his return, which will provide an immediate boon against a dangerous Saints receiving corps. Devin White was upgraded from DNP to limited with a foot issue, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see White push through and play like he did last week with a groin tweak.

Across enemy lines, New Orleans has significant injuries as well.

Most prominently, Derek Carr remained a DNP with his shoulder issue. It’s exceedingly unlikely he’ll be ready, so it will be another Jameis Winston “revenge” game.

Starters Paulson Adebo (hamstring), Cesar Ruiz (concussion), and Jordan Howden (finger) all did not participate again so their statuses are up in the air as well. Tight end Foster Moreau (ankle) did return to the field after not practicing Wednesday.

