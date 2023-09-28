Buccaneers’ punter Jake Camarda named Special Teams Player of the Month

Tampa Bay Florida has not been known as the land of quality special teams play. The recent history of Buccaneers' kicking has not been banner. In the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers addressed their special teams, selecting a punter with the 133rd overall pick.

Jake Camarda’s career jumped off to a noteworthy start when he tied a franchise record, during his rookie season. Against the Rams last year, Tampa’s rookie boomed a 74-yard punt, pinning LA inside their own 20.

Jake Camarda for MVP



His 74-yard punt ties the franchise record.

A year later, Tampa Bay fans have become accustomed to performances of the like. The budding star’s heroic punting has continued through the first three weeks of the 2023 season. Camarda has continued handling his kickoff duties and has punted to glory. Being just the second punter in franchise history to have been named special teams player of the month, he has dropped an impressive 50 percent of his kicks inside the 20 yard line through three games this year.

#Bucs P Jake Camarda was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September. He's the Bucs second punter in team history to win that award, Josh Bidwell, Nov. 2005), and the first Bucs' player since 2012. Camarda punted 14 times for 768 gross yards (54.9 avg.) and 629 net…

