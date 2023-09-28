 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buccaneers’ punter Jake Camarda named Special Teams Player of the Month

Congratulations to the Bucs’ second-year special teamer.

By Will.Walsh
/ new
Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Jason Allen/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Florida has not been known as the land of quality special teams play. The recent history of Buccaneers' kicking has not been banner. In the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers addressed their special teams, selecting a punter with the 133rd overall pick.

Jake Camarda’s career jumped off to a noteworthy start when he tied a franchise record, during his rookie season. Against the Rams last year, Tampa’s rookie boomed a 74-yard punt, pinning LA inside their own 20.

A year later, Tampa Bay fans have become accustomed to performances of the like. The budding star’s heroic punting has continued through the first three weeks of the 2023 season. Camarda has continued handling his kickoff duties and has punted to glory. Being just the second punter in franchise history to have been named special teams player of the month, he has dropped an impressive 50 percent of his kicks inside the 20 yard line through three games this year.

