Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints: Week 4 initial injury report

While it was only a walkthrough for the Bucs coming off their Monday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, there are more than enough key players for Tampa Bay that were listed as “did not participate” on Wednesday’s injury report.

Devin White (foot), Vita Vea (pectoral), Jamel Dean (shoulder), SirVocea Dennis (hamstring), Calijah Kancey (calf), and Derrek Pitts (hamstring) all sat out for the Buccaneers while Carlton Davis (toe) was limited.

Devin White, now listed with a foot injury, was limited much of last week - and appeared to be limited in the game against Philadelphia - with a groin injury. Now, there’s another issue with White ahead of a key divisional matchup.

Derrek Pitts came in for cornerback Dee Delaney who was in for Jame Dean on Monday now hurts the Bucs’ secondary depth even more. Thus why the Bucs had a veteran corner in to workout for the team on Wednesday;

Sources: Former #Commanders CB William Jackson III worked out for the #Buccaneers this morning.



Jackson’s a sub-4.4 corner who I’m told is fully healthy after enduring a bulging disk in his back last season. pic.twitter.com/LzH1CddOOe — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 27, 2023

For the Saints, who will be getting running back Alvin Kamara back off his three game suspension, they weren’t without their own injury troubles. Quarterback Derek Carr is expected to miss the game with an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder.

The also had multiple players - including Paulson Adebo, Jimmy Graham, Foster Moreau, Ryan Ramczyk, and Cesar Ruiz all missing practice due to various injuries. You can view the entire injury report below;

With first place in the NFC South on the line, both teams are pretty banged up. While Bucs fans shouldn’t expect to see Kancey or Dennis on the field, head coach Todd Bowles said all defensive players are “in play” to take the field on Sunday in New Orleans.

The Bucs and Saints will kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game will be broadcast on FOX with Chris Myers and Robert Smith on the call.

