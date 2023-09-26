The Day After: Buccaneers vs Eagles Week 3 Reactions

Well, the Buccaneers dropped their first game of the season to the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 25-11. Not many expected the Bucs to win this game, but there was some hope that they would be a bit more competitive than they were, especially on offense.

Being 2-1 after three weeks is still not a bad spot to be in, but Monday night certainly showed some signs of weakness for Tampa Bay.

Baker Perfect No More

Coming into this game, Bucs QB Baker Mayfield was mistake free, as was the Buccaneers offense. That changed on Monday night as Eagles safety Reed Blakenship made a great read on the ball and made Baker pay.

Baker Mayfield throws his first interception of the season to Reed Blankenship!pic.twitter.com/jYw4iUmPWR — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 26, 2023

Rachaad White also had a fumble later in the game. Through the first two games the Bucs were so good at protecting the football so hopefully the turnovers don’t become a trend.

Mike Evans... WOW

Evans had a few drops in this game so it was a far from perfect day for him, but he still had this spectacular one handed grab to add to the highlight reel.

You need to see it from this angle to truly appreciate this Mike Evans catch pic.twitter.com/vZDVzoCUD4 https://t.co/5lVPdcoIEn — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 26, 2023

When Evans’ career is all said and done, his career highlights video is going to be a fun one to watch.

Dee Delaney Rises to the Occasion

Bucs corner Dee Delaney was thrown into the fire after Jamel Dean left the game with an injury. The Bucs were already down Carlton Davis in this game, so it was nice to see Delaney make a great play in coverage.

Hurts is intercepted for the 2nd time tonight



This was a crazy INT by Dee Delaney!

pic.twitter.com/RiXGVI2D6U — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 26, 2023

Hopefully Dean and Davis are able to return soon, but Delaney showed that he should maybe have some more playing time in the future.

Backed up at the Goal Line... Oh Boy

Immediately after Delaney’s interception though, the Bucs offense had to find a way out of a jam at their own one-yard line.

They didn’t.

Watch Jordan Davis control the line of scrimmage here. What a FORCE he is.



Eagles get the safety after Tampa Bay had some life pic.twitter.com/DNz2B7krFj — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) September 26, 2023

Honestly what was the play call here though? The only receiver the Bucs have on the field is Rakim Jarrett and they stack everyone inside. They couldn’t run the ball with any sort of success all night against the Philly defense, what made them think it would work at that point?

It’s just one game and it is a long season, but the Bucs were outplayed by a superior football team. It is as simple as that. Now they have to get ready to head to New Orleans on a short week to play the Saints in what will be a critical division matchup.