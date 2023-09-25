Buccaneers Week 3 Top Performers vs Philadelphia Eagles

Welp, that was a bummer.

The Buccaneers whiffed on the chance to show everyone that their 2-0 start should be taken seriously against one of the NFL’s best, as the Philadelphia Eagles absolutely crushed Tampa, 25-11, on Monday Night Football.

Nothing went well on offense or defense, as the Bucs were totally overwhelmed at the line of scrimmage. Their ground game remained pathetic, and their run defense got absolutely gashed.

This is going to be a short article as we briefly shout out the few who did something positive. A gigantic division clash against the New Orleans Saints looms...

Offensive Top Performer: WR Mike Evans

I mean, this one basically goes to Evans by default even though he was non-existent for three quarters.

After some egregious drops in the first half, Evans showed up on the team’s only touchdown drive with three catches for 47 yards and a score — including a dazzling one-handed snag that inspired some fleeting hints of joy. He finished with 5 receptions for 60 yards.

LIKE MIKE



Goodness, what a grab from Mike Evans…



@NFL pic.twitter.com/VFFrETwOq4 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 26, 2023

I award everybody else zero points.

Defensive Top Performer: LB Lavonte David

Lavonte David played fairly well behind his porous defensive line, collecting a game-high 12 total tackles (including one for loss) and a sack. The 33-year-old veteran continues to chug and give it his all every week, and his effort was appreciated on a night where almost nothing went right.

There wasn’t anything particularly flashy about his play, but Neal has been a very solid presence for Tampa. He’s been excellent in the box, as he finished with 10 total tackles, and he did his job in the secondary for the most part. He and Antoine Winfield Jr. are doing their best to compensate for crippling injuries to the cornerback room in Jamel Dean, Carlton Davis, and now Dee Delaney.

Speaking of Delaney, he got picked on by AJ Brown, as should be expected, but he did make a spectacular interception before getting hurt so he gets points for the highlight reel at least.

Special Teams Top Performer: P Jake Camarda

Camarda might curry my favor in perpetuity at this rate. The coverage unit remains one of the league’s most inconsistent, but Camarda loosed massive boot after massive boot to at least try and keep the Eagles at bay.

He averaged 57.5 yards per kick on four punts, including his second 70-plus yard punt in as many weeks (74 yards this time). The list of longest kicks in franchise history is going to belong exclusively to him soon enough. He also pinned two kicks inside the 20.