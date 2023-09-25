Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles: Week 3 Inactives

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had some concerns on their final injury report of the week with some key players listed as questionable. They were already going to be without rookies Calijah Kancey and SirVocea Dennis, but some major names with huge impacts had their status up in the air for the prime time showdown that could leave the Bucs with sole possession of first place in the NFC South.

Devin White (groin), Vita Vea (pec), Carlton Davis (toe), and Cody Mauch (back) were all limited throughout the week - and Davis is now going to miss his second consecutive game. This puts a lot of pressure on Jamel Dean - who has struggled this season - and second year corner Zyon McCollum to slow down the duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in the passing game. Todd Bowles will have to figure out some creative ways to help the corners avoid giving up those explosive plays that the Eagles are so easily capable of.

As an insurance policy, the Bucs promoted linebacker J.J. Russell from the practice squad for tonight’s game.

For the Eagles, they will be without wide receiver Quez Watkins and running back Boston Scott for the game. Cornerback James Bradberry, who is coming off a concussion, is expected to play in the slot to line up against Chris Godwin as Eagles’ slot corner Avonte Maddox is out with a torn pec.

You’ll certainly want to keep an eye on DeVonta Smith as he was limited throughout the week with a hamstring/thigh injury. With speed being one of his biggest weapons, tweaking that injury could certainly limit the Eagles’ offense.

Here are the inactive players for the Bucs and Eagles for week three;

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

CB - Carlton Davis

LB - SirVocea Dennis

DL - Calijah Kancey

DT - Deadrin Senat

LB - Markees Watts

OL - Brandon Walton

TE - Payne Durham

Philadelphia Eagles:

WR - Quez Watkins

RB - Boston Scott

QB - Tanner McKee

CB - Mario Goodrich

OL - Tyler Steen

DT - Moro Ojomo

TE - Albert Okwuegbunam

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles will kickoff the Monday Night Football double-header at 7:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+ with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the call from Raymond James Stadium.

