Bucs vs. Eagles: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Broadcast Info

DATE: Monday, September 25, 2023

GAME TIME: 7:15 PM ET

TV : ABC - Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Westwood One: Mike Mayock

SiriusXM (also available on the SXM App) PHI: 81 or 226 TB: 83 or 225 (National: 104 or 227)

Buccaneers Notes

• QB BAKER MAYFIELD completed 26 of 34 atts. (76.5 pct.) for 317 yards & TD pass vs. 0 INTs for 114.5 rating in Week 2, his 11th-career game with 300+ pass yards. Passed for 204 yards with 86.2 rating in his only career start vs. Phi. (11/22/20 w/ Cle.).

• RB RACHAAD WHITE had 5 catches with 103 scrimmage yards (73 rush, 30 rec.) & 2nd-career rush TD in Week 2, his 3rd-career game with 100+ scrimmage yards. Had 6 catches, 69 scrimmage yards (41 rec., 28 rush) & TD catch in his only career Monday game (12/5/22 vs. NO).

• WR MIKE EVANS had 6 catches for 171 yards & rec. TD in Week 2, his 8th-career game with 170+ rec. yards, 2nd-most among active players. Is only player with 6+ catches & TD catch in each of 1st 2 weeks. Had 10 catches for 83 yards & rec. TD in last home meeting. Has 5 catches & rec. TD in 6 of his 7 career Monday games.

• WR CHRIS GODWIN had 5 catches for 58 yards last week, his 16th-straight game with 5+ receptions, longest active streak in NFL. Has rec. TD in 3 of his past 4 on Monday. Aims for his 5th in row on Monday with 5+ catches & 50+ rec. yards. Had 5 catches for 56 yards & rec. TD in last home meeting. • TE CADE OTTON tied his career high with 6 catches last week.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID has 55 tackles (7.9 per game) & 10 TFL in 7 career Monday games. Had FR in last home meeting.

• LB DEVIN WHITE aims for his 5th in row on MNF with 5+ tackles.

• LB SHAQUIL BARRETT had 1st sack of season & 1st-career INT-TD in Week 2. Had sack & 2 TFL in last meeting.

• LB JOE TRYON-SHOYINKA had 2nd-career 2-sack game last week.

• DL VITA VEA had 1.5 sacks in Week 2. Aims for his 3rd in row with TFL. Had half sack in last meeting.

Eagles Notes

• PHILADELPHIA is 2-0 for 2nd-consecutive season.

• QB JALEN HURTS had 3 TDs (2 rush, 1 pass) in Week 2. Has 9 games with 2+ rush TDs, trailing only Cam Newton (10) for most such games by QB all-time. Has 28 rush TDs in 47 games, tied with Newton (28) for most rush TDs by QB in 1st 50 career games. Had 3 TDs (2 rush, 1 pass) in last reg. season meeting. Has 325+ pass yards in 2 of his past 3 Monday games. Aims for his 3rd in row on MNF with both pass & rush TD.

• RB D’ANDRE SWIFT rushed for career-high 175 yards & had 19th-career rush TD in Week 2, most rush yards by PHI RB since LeSean McCoy (217 rush yards on 12/8/13).

• WR DEVONTA SMITH had 4 catches for 131 yards & rec. TD in Week 2, his 8th-career game with 100+ rec. yards. Aims for his 3rd in row with TD catch.

• WR A.J. BROWN had TD catch in his only career game vs. TB (10/27/19 w/ Ten.). Has 5+ catches in 3 of his 4 career MNF games. Has 50+ rec. yards in 8 of his 9 road games with Phi.

• TE DALLAS GOEDERT led team with 6 catches last week. Had 6 catches for 92 yards in 2021 NFC-WC at TB (1/16/22).

• DE JOSH SWEAT had 30th-career sack & 6th-career FF last week. Has 9 sacks in his past 8 games. Aims for his 4th in row in primetime with sack.

• DT FLETCHER COX had 14th-career FR last week.

• DT JORDAN DAVIS had 1st-career full sack in Week 2 & aims for his 3rd in row with 0.5+ sacks & TFL.

• DT JALEN CARTER (rookie) aims for his 3rd in row with TFL.

• LB HAASON REDDICK has TFL in 6 of his past 7 road games.

• CB DARIUS SLAY aims for his 4th in row with PD. Has 12 PD & 3 INTs in his past 7 primetime games.

Series History

REG. SEASON: Series tied, 8-8 (TB has won past 3)

POSTSEASON: TB leads series, 3-2

THE LAST MEETINGS: REG. Season - 10/14/21: TB 28 at PHI 22, POSTSEASON: 1/16/22 NFC-WC: PHI 15 at TB 31

Week 3 Staff Picks

Tampa Bay is currently a 5-point underdog via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 45. Here are the staff picks for this week’s game between the Bucs and Eagles.