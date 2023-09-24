NFL Week 4 Opening Odds: Buccaneers at Saints

The Buccaneers are still waiting to take on the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night. However, the lines are set for their next matchup.

Tampa Bay will be on the road in Week 4 for a divisional matchup against the New Orleans Saints. What do the oddsmakers have to say about this matchup?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tampa Bay is a 3-point underdog in New Orleans.

Point spread: Bucs +3

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers +124, Saints -148

The New Orleans Saints will be without veteran quarterback Derek Carr who suffered a shoulder injury Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. In his place will be former Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston which Tampa Bay of course is very familiar with.

As for the Buccaneers, well soon know their fate in roughly 24 hours or so once their game against the Eagles concludes on Monday Night Football. To wat which point the lines will certainly change.

The game between the Bucs and Saints is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET next Sunday.