SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fans feel the team can beat the Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night in Week 3. Following last week’s win against Chicago proved the team is continuing to grow with their new offense and playing great defense.

But how do the fans feel towards the team and their chances against the Eagles? Well, they’re pretty confident.

This week, we asked the fans to vote on the team’s chances of beating the Eagles. 71-percent of the fan base feels they can.

Part of the team’s success after two games has been an offense that is still learning the ropes under new offensive coordinator Dave Canales, but being successful while doing so.

In a secondary poll this week we asked the fans if this quarterback-coordinator combination of Baker Mayfield-Dave Canales is better than what Tom Brady-Byron Leftwich was. Slightly more than half the fans voted that the current combo is better than the previous one.

This is a big week for Tampa Bay. As 91-percent of Bucs fans are confident the team is heading in the right direction going into Week 3, huge steps can be made with a convincing victory against a very good team.

