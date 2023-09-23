Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles: Final Injury Report

The Buccaneers certainly don’t have as long of a list of injured players as the Eagles, but that have more with statuses up in the air. For starters, both Calijah Kancey and Sirvocea Dennis are out for Monday night.

However, there are some heavy hitters for the Bucs listed as questionable - Devin White, Vita Vea, Carlton Davis, and Cody Mauch. White, who popped up on the injury report Friday with a groin injury, needs to be at the top of his game against an offense as explosive as Philadelphia’s and a groin injury can certainly turn into a long term trip to the sideline.

Against the best offensive line in the NFL, Vea dealing with a pectoral injury certainly limits his abilities to overpower the man in front of him. Davis, who missed last week, will be tasked with shutting down A.J. Brown if he suits up - and turf toe is something that can linger all year long.

For the Eagles, they’ll be without wide receiver Quez Watkins and running back Boston Scott. However, running back Kenneth Gainwell appears to be back this week to join the red hot D’Andre Swift in the backfield.

The always dangerous DeVonta Smith was limited throughout the week with a hamstring/thigh injury. While he will play on Monday, that’s something to monitor throughout the game. With speed being Smith’s biggest attribute, a small tweak of that hamstring issue can change the game entirely.

You can check out the full injury report below;

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles will kickoff the Monday Night Football double-header at 7:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+ with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the call from Raymond James Stadium.

