NFL Prop Bets for Week 3: Buccaneers vs. Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are home this week to take on the Eagles for Monday Night Football. We’ve already shared some staff picks along with the latest lines, so here we’ll share some prop bets that may be intriguing for fans to dive into.

Below are the prop bets for the Bucs Week 3 matchup against the Eagles, courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

First Drive Result

The Buccaneers moved the ball well against the Bears last week. As the offense continues to grow under Dave Canales, the unit will become more comfortable going up and down the field. This week, the results of their first drive against Philadelphia are as follows when it comes to prop bets: punt -140, field goal attempt +360, turnover/turnover on downs/safety +550, touchdown +370.

Baker Mayfield Rushing Yards

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield has been able to use his legs when he’s had to and keep the defenses off balance in Weeks 1 and 2. Mayfield rushed for 11 yards against Minnesota and another 17 against Chicago last week. This week, the over/under on Mayfield rushing yards is 11.5 at -105 for the over and -125 on the under. However, as an alternate rushing yard prop bet, DK has Mayfield’s line set at 25-plus yards with a moneyline of +310.

Rachaad White Rushing Yards

Tampa Bay is committed to the run. This week it won’t be any different as the Bucs will most likely look to control the clock and keep Jalen Hurts and that Eagles offense off the field as much as possible. Philly hasn’t given up many rushing yards through two games, but this could be one where White, regardless of the amount of carries, where he breaks 100 yards on the ground. DraftKings has alternate rushing yard prop set for White at +1000 for 100-plus yards.