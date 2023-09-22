Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Week 3 Friday Injury Report

The Buccaneers hit the practice fields Friday in preparation for their Monday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles and two new names appeared on the injury report.

Veteran linebacker Devin White (groin) and rookie guard Cody Mauch (back) were limited in Friday’s session. Mauch was in the same boat heading into the season opener and still played against the Vikings. White’s appearance on the injury report could be a bit of thing to watch, but was still able to talk to the media after as he looks forward to playing Philadelphia Monday night.

“It’s a great team [and] it’s a great time to show the world what we can do,” White said. “We probably weren’t projected to be 2-0, but we are. We’ve been working our butts off, [and] we’ve been keeping the main thing the main thing. Just taking everything one day at a time, one play at a time, and just trying to get better. Every week we try to go out there and dominate, but we’ve been leaving plays out there. We want to be consistent and get better.”

Cornerback Carlton Davis III was still limited as he’s still dealing with a toe injury from Week 1. Defensive tackle Vita Vea (pectoral) was still limited and safety Ryan Neal (ribs/knee) was upgrade to full participation on Friday. Rookies Calijah Kancey (calf) and SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) once again did not join the team’s practice session.

You can see the rest of the injury report, including the statuses of Eagles players, below.