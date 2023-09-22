Buccaneers vs. Eagles: Predictions and staff picks for Week 3

As the Buccaneers are set to play at home against the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night, we here at Bucs Nation are ready to drop some predictions for Week 3.

Tampa Bay is currently 5-point underdogs via DraftKings Sportsbook. How will they ensure they’ll come out victorious this week? Our staff weighs in with their predictions for the Bucs game and picks for the rest of the NFL’s Week 3 games.

Staff Predictions

Gil Arcia: Bucs put up a wall

OK look. If you didn’t see what Eagles running back D’Andre Swift did in Week 2, I suggest you do. He rushed for 170+ yards on the ground in Week 2 and the Buccaneers have yet to face the threat of a good running back and quarterback together on the field at the same time. With Swift and quarterback Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia will look to kick off some designed runs early and often, however, the Bucs stone them to under 70 yards total on the ground.

James Yarcho: Keeping the streak alive

So far, Baker Mayfield and the Bucs offense has surprised a lot of people. They seemed a little more in sync with one another in week two compared to week one and while they didn't put up as many points as they probably should have against the Bears, they did do one really important thing for the second consecutive game - protect the ball. Even with as stout and difficult as the Eagles pass rush is, the Bucs will have their third consecutive game to start the season of not turning the ball over and that will help keep them in the game throughout the night.

Mike Kiwak: Dean bounces back

Jamel Dean has been abysmal the first two weeks of the season, grading out as a bottom 10 cornerback per Pro Football Focus (47.7, which is 88th out 98). On 11 targets, he’s allowed 8 receptions and has been caught routinely flat footed in coverage. With Carlton Davis’s injury status still uncertain, Dean needs to get right. He’s been one of the best corners in the NFL the prior two years, and he’ll rediscover some of that form on Monday against a lethal duo in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Put Dean down for at least two passes defensed and much tighter overall coverage.

Will Walsh: This one is gunna Hurts

Jalen Hurts hasn't had the kind of Jalen Hurts game the NFL world became accustomed to, last season. The Eagles' quarterback hasn't had multiple passing touchdowns or over 200 yards in either of his two previous games. On Monday night, Hurts' arm will contribute two scores and 250 yards, putting immense pressure on Tampa's offense to keep pace.

Week 3 Staff Picks