Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Week 3 Initial Injury Report

The Buccaneers returned to practice Thursday in preparation for their Monday night tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles, and they remained without rookies Calijah Kancey and SirVocea Dennis.

Kancey continues to work his way back from a calf issue that has plagued him for 6 weeks now, while Dennis is dealing with a sore hamstring that kept him out of last Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. While neither are necessarily critical to the team’s success, it would be nice to have them back for fresh depth at the least. Kancey’s pass rushing juice would be helpful since Logan Hall nor William Gholston aren’t providing much in that area.

One person who is critical to the team’s success is Carlton Davis, who missed last week with a toe injury. He was upgraded to limited, so that seems promising with basically four days left until kickoff. If he still can’t go, Zyon McCollum will once again need to step up against a daunting receiver tandem in DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown.

New names on the report include safety Ryan Neal (ribs/knee) and Vita Vea (pectoral), who both participated in a limited capacity. Those two designations seem more like taking it easy than anything truly concerning at this point. Vea has been playing very well in particular, so keeping him rested ahead of such a difficult test is prudent.

The Eagles are currently much more dinged up, with a whopping 12 names on their initial report. Notable names include Smith (hamstring/thigh), edge Josh Sweat (toe), defensive tackles Jordan Davis (ankle) and Fletcher Cox (ribs), and cornerback James Bradberry (concussion). All of the aforementioned players were limited, but there is still plenty of window for them to play.

The three DNPs for Philly were safety Terrell Edmunds (illness), running back Boston Scott (concussion), and wide receiver Quez Watkins (hamstring). You can see the rest of the report below: