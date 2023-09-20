Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The National Football League today announced that Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 2. Camarda is the first punter in team history to win Special Teams Player of the Week accolades multiple times with Tampa Bay.

Camarda led the NFC with three of his four punts pinned inside the 20-yard line, including one inside the 10-yard line, in Tampa Bay’s Week 2 win over the Chicago Bears. Among all players with three-or-more punts in Week 2, Camarda finished third in yards per punt (52.8 avg.) and fifth in net yards per punt (47.8). He also connected on a 72-yard punt in the win, marking the third-longest punt in Buccaneers history. Camarda now owns two of the three longest punts in franchise history.

In addition to his punting duties, Camarda went 5-for-5 in converting kickoffs to touchbacks and recovered a blocked field goal to prevent a potential scoop and score opportunity for Chicago.

Among players with five-or-more punts this season, Camarda ranks second in yards per punt (53.8) and second in net yards per punt (48.0), while tying for the third-most punts inside the 20 (five). The average opponent starting field position vs. Tampa Bay this season is the opponents’ own 17.4-yard line, which ranks as the second deepest in the NFL.

For his career, Camarda ranks second in NFL history in gross average (49.4) and seventh in net average (42.3) among players with 85-or-more career punts.

(Courtesy of the Buccaneers Communications Department.)