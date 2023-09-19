Buccaneers’ linebacker Devin White on his offseason trade request: “I’m stupid for trying to leave.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White made headlines this offseason when he decided he had had enough of his current contract and therefore, enough of Tampa Bay. The 2019 first-round pick went public with his displeasure requesting that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade him away. Predictably, the Buccaneers dismissed his trade request like kids at the end of a school day.

Unlike Florida weather, the trail went cold until May, when Buccaneers linebacker coach Larry Foote addressed the defender’s situation—

“He’s not going to be the first and he’s not going to be the last, we know that… Like I told him ‘You’re getting paid $11 million this year. Those are champagne problems.’”

After Foote dropped this offseason gem of a quote, White reported to training camp and the story again lost its national footing.

Until today.

Tampa Bay is 2-0 behind good play from Baker Mayfield, but also good performances from their defense and we now have a new quote to add to the ‘Devin White-Trade Request’ file.

"This defense is so fun to be a part of. I’m stupid for trying to leave ! Young fast physical steppers.”

This was a comment, posted by White, on an Instagram post from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ official Instagram.

#GoBucs LB Devin White’s season has gotten off to a tremendous start. White requested a trade in the offseason and after two games is regretting that decision with how dominant this #Bucs defense has been. pic.twitter.com/MmzrZkYKsY — JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL) September 18, 2023

While posts on social media are usually not worth the time it takes to fully dive into them, this does represent a significant change of heart on the defender's behalf. White’s current perspective, compared to the one he seemed to be operating with during the offseason, is vastly different. That difference may move the needle for Bucs’ fans hoping to see #Getlive45 playing for their favorite team in 2024 and beyond.

Poll Only time will tell, but I think Devin White is... Going to get resigned. He deserves it. Once Lavonte retires, he's going to be the face of this defense!

Is still going to ask for too much money. It'd be nice if we can keep him but I don't see it happening.

Not worth it. Too inconsistent. Too many other players to pay. vote view results 60% Going to get resigned. He deserves it. Once Lavonte retires, he's going to be the face of this defense! (35 votes)

36% Is still going to ask for too much money. It'd be nice if we can keep him but I don't see it happening. (21 votes)

3% Not worth it. Too inconsistent. Too many other players to pay. (2 votes) 58 votes total Vote Now

