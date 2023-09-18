The Day After: Buccaneers vs. Bears Week 2 Reactions

The Buccaneers are 2-0 on the season after an impressive 27-17 victory over Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. The offense was able to move the ball much more effectively this week while the defense continued their strong play.

Baker and Evans Continue to Bake

The Baker Mayfield to Mike Evans connection has been strong to start the season and only got stronger with a dominant week 2 performance. The two looked in rhythm and had plenty of explosive plays including a big time touchdown on a third and long to put the Bucs up two scores.

PAY MIKE EVANS WHATEVER HE WANTS pic.twitter.com/MrFDYZaUQz — (@DJBucsFan) September 17, 2023

With the six catches and 171 receiving yards that he had, Mike Evans continued to make his mark on NFL history Sunday afternoon. It won’t be too long until he is near the top of this category.

Mike Evans passed A.J. Green and Keyshawn Johnson on the NFL's all-time receiving yards list today. — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) September 17, 2023

Baker Mahomes??

Yeah, I’d say this is pretty good.

I’m so here for the Baker Mayfield revenge arc pic.twitter.com/0HBNw4Si3s — Mikerophone (@MikerophoneNFL) September 17, 2023

Mayfield finished the day going 26/34 with 317 yards including one touchdown and once again no turnovers. Mayfield has been everything the Bucs could have asked for so far this season.

The Defense Remains Hot

They made life miserable for Fields and the Chicago offense. The pass rush constantly harassed Fields and the secondary missing Carlton Davis stepped up when needed. Todd Bowles’ group certainly looks the part of a top defense, even if there are some areas for improvement.

Bucs defense ranks in top five in sack and interception percentage, second vs. run, t-8th in scoring defense. Can get better on third downs (21st) and passing (24th). — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 18, 2023

Five takeaways and eight sacks is just proving how good this defense has been for Tampa Bay. Speaking of takeaways...

Shaq Seals the Deal

The Bucs were only up three at the time when Barrett made an outstanding catch to secure the pick and take it to the house clinching the Bucs victory. What a moment that had to be for Barrett after a brutal injury last season and the tough offseason he and his family had. Had to feel so good in that moment right there.

Now the Bucs are 2-0 and have their sights set on doing something they have not accomplished since 2005 which is start the season 3-0. We will see if they can get the job done next Monday night against Philly.