Report: Buccaneers to lose Chase Edmonds for 4-6 weeks

Doesn’t appear the team will fill the void he may leave.

By Gil Arcia
NFL: SEP 17 Bears at Buccaneers Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have celebrated their 27-17 win over the Bears Sunday, but have some apparent news that’s not worthy of a celebration by any means.

Running back Chase Edmonds went down during the Bucs victory on Sunday. Edmonds would eventually be ruled out for the remainder of the game and it is reported that he will miss significant time.

This news coming from NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, where the timetable Schultz is reporting looks to be four to six weeks.

Edmonds has been a key role player on special teams as well as the offense for the Bucs thus far in 2023. He has four carries for 20 yards and looked like he may see the ball often during Sunday’s game. But the injury occurred early on in the game to see that potential become reality.

For now, Tampa Bay doesn’t appear to have any plans or intentions to bring someone else in to replace Edmonds. Head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that they will move forward for the time being with the depth they currently have at the position.

