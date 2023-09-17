NFL Week 3 Opening Odds: Buccaneers vs. Eagles

The Buccaneers are 2-0 following their 27-17 victory in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears. The season has so far been a pleasant surprise for many of the Bucs faithful. However, they face their biggest challenge of 2023 in just the third game of the season.

Tampa Bay hosts the Philadelphia Eagles under the lights for Monday Night Football in Week 3. What do the oddsmakers have to say about this matchup?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tampa Bay is a 6.5-point underdog at home.

Point spread: Bucs +6.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers +230, Eagles -285

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has commanded the Buccaneers offense with ease. He has become incredibly comfortable going through his progressions through the first two games of the season without mistakes.

Defensively, the Bucs have been able to easily apply pressure to Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Bears quarterback Justin Fields keeping their respective teams to under 20 points. But next week they’ll be facing a Super Bowl quarterback in Jalen Hurts. Although this Bucs defense appears to be as strong as ever under Todd Bowles this season, this will be their earliest and perhaps toughest challenge of 2023.

The game between the Bucs and Eagles is scheduled for 7:15 PM ET next Monday.