Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears: Week 2 Inactives

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare to take on the Chicago Bears in the 2023 home opener, they will do so without their top corner.

Carlton Davis is dealing with a turf toe injury suffered against the Minnesota Vikings in week one, so he will not suit up for the Bucs in this one. That leads to a minor issue as we’ve seen Zyon McCollum struggle early on in his career and he will take the place of Davis on Sunday.

Luckily, the Bucs have Jamel Dean who will likely cover Bears’ receiver D.J. Moore most of the afternoon.

The Bucs will also be without rookie defensive lineman Calijah Kancey who reaggravated the calf injury he suffered during training camp. Kancey looked good in the first half against the Vikings but will now be on the shelf for at least this week - and likely more as he deals with this lingering issue.

Undrafted rookie standout Christian Izien endeared himself to Bucs fans last week with a goal line pick late in the second quarter when he ripped the ball from K.J. Osborn’s hands - but took a vicious shot from Justin Jefferson that likely resulted in the concussion he’s dealt with this week.

The Bears had to place starting slot corner Kyler Gordon on injured reserve after he suffered a hand injury in week one, while fellow corner Josh Blackwell was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report. Could mean some very favorable matchups for Mike Evans and Chris Godwin with Chicago’s secondary already so banged up.

Here are the inactive players for week two;

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CB - Carlton Davis III

DL - Calijah Kancey

LB - SirVocea Dennis

RB - Ke’Shawn Vaughn

OLB - Markees Watts

OL - Brandon Walton

TE - Payne Durham

Chicago Bears

WR - Equaniemous St. Brown

RG - Nate Davis

CB - Josh Blackwell

RB - D’Onta Foreman

QB - Tyson Bagent

DL - Khalid Kareem

The Bucs and Bears will kickoff at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on FOX with Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, and Pam Oliver on the call.