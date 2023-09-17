Bucs vs. Bears: How to watch, TV schedule, team analysis, odds and more

Broadcast Info

DATE: Sunday, September 17, 2023

GAME TIME: 1:00 PM ET

TV: FOX

Broadcast Team: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

SiriusXM (also available on the SXM App) CHI: 134 or 381 TB: 81 or 226

Buccaneers Notes

• QB BAKER MAYFIELD completed 21 of 34 atts. (61.8 pct.) for 173 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 94.4 rating in first start with TB last week. Passed for 246 yards & TD vs. 0 INTs for 97 rating in his only career start vs. Chi. (9/26/21 w/ Cle.).

• RB RACHAAD WHITE totaled 49 scrimmage yards (39 rush, 10 rec.) in Week 1. Has 45+ scrimmage yards in 2 of his past 3 at home.

• WR MIKE EVANS led team with 6 catches for 66 yards & had rec. TD last week. Had 6 catches for 76 yards & 3 TDs in last meeting. Has TD catch in 3 of his past 4 vs. Chi. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. Chi with rec. TD. Has 5+ catches in 5 of his past 6 at home.

• WR CHRIS GODWIN recorded 5 receptions for 51 yards in Week 1. Had 8 catches for 111 yards & TD in last meeting. Aims for his 10th in row with 50+ rec. yards. Has 5+ catches in 15 consec. games, longest active streak.

• WR TREY PALMER (rookie) had a rec. TD last week.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID recorded 8 tackles & 2 TFL in Week 1. Aims for his 4th in row at home vs. Chi. with TFL. Has TFL in 7 of his past 8.

• LB DEVIN WHITE led team with 12 tackles & TFL last week. Has FR in 3 of past 4. Had 10 tackles, TFL & FR in last meeting. Aims for his 5th in row at home with 5+ tackles.

• LB SHAQUIL BARRETT had sack, FF & FR in last meeting.

• LB ANTHONY NELSON had sack in Week 1. Has sack in 3 of his past 4.

• NT VITA VEA had TFL, FR & PD in last meeting.

• S ANTOINE WINFIELD had 8 tackles, sack, FF, FR & PD in Week 1. Had sack & FF in last meeting. Has 4 TFL in past 4 at home.

• S CHRISTIAN IZIEN (rookie) had INT in Week 1.

Bears Notes

• QB JUSTIN FIELDS totaled 275 yards (216 passing, 59 rushing) & had TD pass vs. INT in Week 1, his 13th-career game with 50+ rush yards. Had rush TD in 3 of his final 4 road games in 2022 & 50+ rush yards in 5 of his final 6 road games last season.

• RB KHALIL HERBERT had 64 scrimmage yards (career-high 37 rec., 27 rush) in Week 1. Had 133 scrimmage yards (100 rush, 33 rec.) in last meeting. Had 85+ scrimmage yards in 3 of his final 5 road games last season.

• RB DONT’A FOREMAN had 180 scrimmage yards (90 per game) in 2 games vs. TB in 2022 with Car.

• RB ROSCHON JOHNSON (rookie) had 6 catches, 55 scrimmage yards (35 rec., 20 rush) & 1st-career rush TD in Week 1.

• WR DJ MOORE has 58 receptions for 776 yards (76.6 per game) & 3 rec. TDs in 10 career games vs. TB. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. TB with TD catch, 5th in row vs. TB with 5+ catches & 9th in row vs. TB with 50+ rec. yards.

• WR DARNELL MOONEY had 4 catches for team-high 53 yards & 1st rec. TD of season last week, his 11th-career rec. TD.

• TE COLE KMET had 5 catches in Week 1. Had 5 catches in last meeting.

• DL YANNICK NGAKOUE had sack & 2 TFL in team debut last week, his 66th-career sack.

• LB T.J. EDWARDS led team with 14 tackles in team debut last week. Has 10+ tackles in each of his past 4 games.

• LB TREMAINE EDMUNDS had 8 tackles & 2 TFL in Chi. debut in Week 1. Had 12 tackles, TFL & PD in his only career game vs. TB (12/12/21 w/ Buf.).

• DB JAQUAN BRISKER had 7 tackles & PD last week. Has 5+ tackles in each of his 1st 7 career road games.

Regular Season Series History

LEADER: CHI leads series, 40-21 (won 2 of past 3)

LAST GAME 10/24/21: CHI 3 at TB 38

