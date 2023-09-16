SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fans grade Week 1’s performance

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are kicking things off at home this week against the Chicago Bears. Following last week’s win in Minnesota proved the team can win without Brady adn the fans like it.

But how do the fans feel towards the team and what grades do they give out for last week’s performance? Let’s dive into this week’s poll results.

This week, we asked the fans to vote on their confidence level following their win last week against the Vikings. Overall, the fans are pretty confident the team is heading in the right direction after Week 1.

Baker Mayfield and the rest of the offense came out to a very slow start in Week 1. The second half was a different story as they cruised throughout the final two quarters to outplay the Vikes.

Because of the struggles in the first half, there are still questions left unanswered so we asked the fans how they would grade the offense’s performance from Week 1.

Defensively, Tampa Bay held Minnesota off of the scoreboard as much as possible. With a better overall play out of the defense in the second half compare to the first, We asked the fan base how they would grade the Buccaneers defensive performance.

The results were a little closer — and higher — than that of the offense.

Not bad.

