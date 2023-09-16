NFL Prop Bets for Week 2: Buccaneers vs. Bears

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are home this week to take on the Bears for their regular season home opener. We’ve already shared some staff picks along with the latest lines, so here we’ll share some prop bets that may be intriguing for fans to dive into.

Baker Mayfield Yards

In Week 1, we looked at the over/under for touchdowns thrown by Mayfield. This week, DraftKings has an intriguing prop bet for the Buccaneers veteran signal caller: yards. Yes, of course they have these listed each week for quarterbacks but their over/under set for Mayfield is at 224.5. Last week, their over/under for Mayfield touchdowns was 1.5. We now know he threw two of them. He threw for 173 yards last week but the bulk of that came in the second half when Tampa Bay figured things out offensively. With a moneyline set at -115 for the passing yards of 224.5, this could be a prop bet to strongly consider this week.

The Kicking Game

Bucs kicker Chase McLaughlin nailed a 57-yard field goal last week against Minnesota. One can easily expect Tampa Bay to move the ball this week which could result in an extra field goal attempt or two compared to last week. McLaughlin’s over on field goals in Week 2 is 1.5 at +105 with an under of 1.5 at -135.

Sacks

Green Bay sacked Chicago quarterback Justin Fields four times last week. Tampa Bay recorded two sacks on Kirk Cousins last week, and could have had a lot more. Shaq Barrett (+185 over, -230 under), Vita Vea (+195 over, -260 under), and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (+185 over, -245 under) have an over/under of 0.75 each on sacks this week. The lines may not be ideal, but there could be something here.