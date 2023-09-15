Buccaneers vs. Bears: Week 2 Final Injury Report

The Buccaneers will be without their top cornerback Sunday when they take on the Bears at home.

Carlton Davis suffered a toe injury against the Minnesota Vikings last week. He did not participate and any of the team practices this week, and has been officially ruled out for Sunday’s home opener. Rookie defensive lineman Calijah Kancey re-aggravated his calf injury last week in Minnesota and was held out of practices this week. He will also miss the game Sunday. Rookie linebacker SirVocea Dennis is nursing a hamstring and is also ruled out for the game.

Rookie defensive back Christian Izien is listed as questionable as he was in the team’s concussion protocol this week despite being listed as a full participant in Friday’s practice session.

Chicago has just one player with question marks heading into this week’s game and that is defensive back Josh Blackwell who is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury.

The full report is listed below: